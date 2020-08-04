Portland: Antifa Rioters Hold Pig-Burning Ceremony Just Like King Antiochus IV

The protests against racism took a disturbing turn when protesters in Portland Oregon demonstrated their anger by burning a US flag and a Bible. But even more disturbing has been the repeated appearances of pigs at these protests in a manner reminiscent of the idolatrous desecration of the Jewish Temple.

Protests in response to in the wake of the murder of George Floyd by a policeman on May 26 were frequently accompanied by violence and looting. On June 26, After more than 60 days of protests and violence in which rioters in Portland began to destroy federal properties, President Trump sent in Homeland Security officers to assist local police.

In a disturbing gesture of hatred, a severed pig’s head wearing a police hat was burned atop a US flag at the city’s Justice Center.

Antifa protesters dumped a bloody severed pig’s head on an American flag outside the Justice Center in downtown Portland. They put a cop’s hat on it and set all of it on fire. #PortlandRiots #antifa pic.twitter.com/qfAOT4ItxP — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 31, 2020

In early June, an abandoned live pig was found by police near the protests. Andy Ngo, an American conservative social media activist who has been covering the Portland riots, conjectured that a protester was going to kill the pig as an act of anti-police protest but abandoned it last minute.

Ngo also noted that in the early weeks of the riots, a burnt pig’s head was left at the base of the now-gone elk statue.

In the early weeks of the riots, a pig was found abandoned near downtown Portland in the middle of the night. Police rescued the animal. It is believed a protester was going to kill the pig as an act of anti-police protest but abandoned it last minute. https://t.co/egNPmxqVmH pic.twitter.com/8v1PxPYcqk — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 31, 2020

The Jewish historian Josephus Flavius recorded that in 167 BCE, Antiochus IV Epiphanes ordered an altar to Zeus erected in the Temple. He also banned circumcision and ordered pigs to be sacrificed at the altar of the Temple.

This was alluded to in the Book of Daniel.

From the time the regular offering is abolished, and an appalling abomination is set up—it will be a thousand two hundred and ninety days. Daniel 12:11

The real anti-God motive behind the protests became evident on Saturday when organizers at a protest in Portland burned Bibles and a US flag.

Protesters set fire to a copy of the Bible on Friday night, later throwing a #USA flag on top during the 65th consecutive night of protests in #Portland.#PortlandProtests pic.twitter.com/gUUiOovRwm — Ruptly (@Ruptly) August 1, 2020

Donald Trump Jr. responded to the incident, noting that Antifa was to blame.

Now we move to the book burning phase. I’m pretty sure ANTIFA doesn’t actually stand for what they say it stands for. Maybe just remove the anti part of them name and it’s perfect. https://t.co/LbjAANy3K5 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) August 1, 2020

Mike Gonzalez, a journalist and former speechwriter for George W. Bush, suggested a deeper more nefarious purpose for the protests that threatened all of Western society.

There is a purpose to this. The protesters are signaling they will dismantle and replace our whole entire narrative. https://t.co/9wC2lsSXUp — Mike Gonzalez (@Gundisalvus) August 1, 2020

It should be noted that several videos on Twitter and YouTube showing violence perpetrated by the left-wing rioters were removed and censored.

Rep. James Clyburn (D-South Carolina) defended the burning of the Bible on Fox News, saying, “that’s their business.” He also said that no federal buildings were being threatened. This echoed the claims of New York Rep. Jerry Nadler who said that the claims of Antifa violence in Portland were “myths.”

It is, in fact, forbidden to burn a Bible, as stated in Deuteronomy.