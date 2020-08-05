Trump was Right: New Footage Reveals Beirut Blast was Indeed ‘Attack’

After US President Donald Trump called the massive blast in Lebanon an “attack”, CNN responded quoting three “defense officials” who said that there was “no indication that the massive explosion that rocked Beirut on Tuesday were an attack.”. But now, slow motion footage leading up to the blast may have just vindicated the president’s assessment.

Newly revealed video footage reveals that an object that appears to have been shot from a distance detonated the massive blast in Beirut on Tuesday. The Facebook video can be seen below: