Explosion in Beirut: ‘A Beautiful Show for 15th of Av (Holiday of Love)’

Former Knesset Member and social media influencer Moshe Feiglin, connected the cataclysmic blast in Beirut on Tuesday to the Jewish holiday of love: the 15th of Av.

The 15th of Av began at sundown on Tuesday night and continues until sundown on Wednesday night. It is a special holiday that symbolizes love. We correct the hatred when we rise above it and thus attain the great love,

Love your fellow as yourself (Leviticus 19:18).

In the Oral tradition of the Mishna, it is written that Tu B’Av is the day when the young women of Jerusalem would go out dressed in white to the orchards and vineyards to sing. The young men would join them to choose their bride. These are the images characterizing the holiday of Tu B’Av.

Feiglin’s Zehut party was projected to receive 7 seats in Israel’s April 2019 snap election.

Quoting the Mishna of Raban Gamliel, Feiglin wrote “There have never been better days for Israel than the 15th of Av and Yom Kippur.”

He then said that the explosion in Beirut was the realization of this passage since Israel enjoyed a “spectacular pyrotechnic display in the Beirut Port.”

Feiglin went on to warn that the blast was not a random explosion but rather a warehouse of missiles whose address was Israel saying: “That hell was supposed to fall onto us (Israel) in the form of a barrage of missiles.”

He also added that the effect of the blast’s devastation was that of a miniature atomic bomb. Feiglin went on to criticize Israel’s hasty pull-out from Lebanon blaming the move for enabling Beirut’s ability to stock so many deadly weapons meant for Israel.

“But for now, today is the 15th of Av and it is a day of joy. Thank you very much to God and all of the geniuses and heroes that organized this amazing celebration to mark the Day of Love” he concluded.