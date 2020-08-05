Another Mysterious Fire Erupts at Iran Industrial Area

Illustrative: An explosion is seen coming from an army base, allegedly used by Iran-backed militias, outside the northern Syria city of Hama on April 29, 2018. (Screen capture; Facebook)

Another fire broke out in an industrial area near Tehran on Tuesday, Iranian state TV reported.

A fire department official said the incident was under investigation, reported Reuters.

“The fire broke out at the industrial area of the Jajrud district in the Pardis county this morning … there were no casualties … firefighters are trying to contain the fire,” stated Iranian TV.

A medical clinic north of Tehran in July was the scene of an explosion that killed 19 people. And an explosion took place east of Tehran near the Parchin military and weapons development base on June 26, the report noted.

This was the latest in a series of mysterious explosions and fires around Iranian military, nuclear and industrial facilities in recent weeks.

At least seven Iranian ships caught fire in the port city of Bushehr about two weeks ago as part of a continuation of mysterious explosions occurring throughout the country, according to state media.