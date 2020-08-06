If Israel Really Wants to Help Lebanon, they Should Conquer it

Following the cataclysmic blast at the Beirut Port on Tuesday, Israel, in typical fashion, extended an olive branch to Lebanon. This might seem innocuous at first glance, but this is a country run by a terrorist organization that’s constantly conspiring Israel’s demise. Sadly, the Israeli government believes that helping enemy nations is a virtue, even if it comes at the expense of it’s own people. This isn’t my opinion, this is what former Chief of staff and current Defense Minister Benny Gantz actually said. And if that wasn’t bad enough, Gantz added that placing the lives of Gazan civilians before IDF soldiers put him on the “right side of history.”

Amoral insanity

And so, to most logical people, Israel offering aid to Hezbollah is pathetically irrational. But those who are familiar with the masochistic guilt-ridden Israeli government are all too familiar with this sort of amoral insanity.

What the Lebanese want

And then there’s the Lebanese people. Yes, they have been protesting en masse against Hezbollah’s choke-hold on their country but without any outside help, their protests are too unorganized and peaceful to overthrow one of the cruelest Shiite dictatorships in the Middle East. If any significant revolt is to take place in Beirut, they need outside help. And as popular Al Jazeera personality Faisal al-Kasim demonstrated, most Arabs see Israel as far more successful than their own Arab governments. Furthermore, native Lebanese Christians like Brigette Gabriel have called for Israel to reconquer Lebanon side by side with the country’s Christians. This type of Israeli intervention can be done either overtly or covertly.

Covertly?

Israel can overthrow the Hezbollah regime without firing a single shot. Jerusalem can help the opposition within Lebanon simultaneously organize peaceful protests and violent riots against the Hezbollah regime. Israel can also arm and train Christian militias in Lebanon as they have done up until the disastrous 2000 pullout.

Overtly

Or, Israel can simply invade the hornets nest and re-conquer Lebanon with boots on the ground under a campaign of liberating the country from Hezbollah. This kills two birds with one stone. Firstly, instead of Israel waiting for Hezbollah to launch their hundreds of thousands of precision missiles at Israel, Jerusalem can bring the fight to them. And the time to do it is now. That’s because their economy has collapsed, the people are ready for regime change and the earth-shattering explosion in the Beirut port has placed uncertainty, distrust and the fear of living God into the hearts all Lebanese people (including Hezbollah terrorists).

Lebanon is ours

Secondly (and more importantly), Israel will be liberating land that was promised to the Jewish people by God in the Torah. Many people don’t realize that Lebanon is part of Biblical Israel and the country’s iconic cedar trees are mentioned as those which were used to build the Temple.

Your territory shall extend from the wilderness and the Lebanon to the Great River (Joshua 1:4)

It’s important to understand that most countries have natural borders like a river or a mountain range that separates one nation from the other. Currently, there is no natural border demarcating Lebanon from Israel. Maintaining security becomes extra complex when one side of Mount Dov is controlled by Lebanon while the other by Hezbollah via the ILA. Roger village is another example of one town half controlled by Israel and half by the Hezbollah ruled Lebanon.

Coming home

But an Israeli border at the Litani River will not only push back Iran’s proxy militia, the territory of southern Lebanon can serve as fertile ground for the influx of new Jewish Olim who will be flooding Ben Gurion airport in the coming years. And for Americans and Europeans who are used to living in wood cottages, the cedars of Lebanon can make them feel right at home.