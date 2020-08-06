307 Soldiers diagnosed with COVID, many more in quarantine

Overall, in one of the latest updates from 05.08.2020, according to IDF’s website 307 servicemen are currently diagnosed with the coronavirus.

And as Hezbollah troops amass on Israel’s northern border and war is in the air, the IDF cannot afford to begin losing vital troop-support due to COVID. Thankfully, one organization is exhausting all efforts to ensure that this doesn’t happen.

That organization is called ‘Yahad’ – United for Israel’s Soldiers. Yahad had converted his facilities on the coast- Ashkelon and Olga resorts, into a Covid 19 recovery resorts for our soldiers.

After all, if an Israeli warrior needs to be quarantined, wouldn’t you agree that he deserves to do it conveniently? An IDF soldier needs to know that there is someone that cares about his wellbeing, after he is out there risking his life to protect the Promised Land.

That’s precisely Yahad’s thought process.

It’s important to realize that aside from keeping these fighters healthy, Israel needs them motivated. And when Israeli soldiers realize that allies of Israel worldwide have their backs, it can give them that extra motive they need to defend God’s land once they’re back in operations.

There are now roughly 3,492 IDF soldiers who need to be quarantined. Yahad is doing its best to ensure that their accommodations are top notch. But to do that, they need to increase their budget.

And that’s why Yahad is now turning to allies of the IDF worldwide – Jewish and gentile alike to hopefully chip in.

Those who fear God need the IDF’s morale high, as these brave troops watch over the Holy Land just like God does as it’s said in Psalms:

See, the guardian of Yisrael neither slumbers nor sleeps! (Psalms 121:4)

So yes, God watches over Israel – even during these trying times. And by contributing to Israel’s warriors and their fight for the land, you can be a part of this Godly effort.

So what are you waiting for? Donate to Yahad today. Because Israel’s soldiers deserve it.