Beirut Governor Breaks Down At Scene Of Beirut Explosion: This Reminds Me Of Hiroshima And Nagasaki

Marwan Abboud, the governor of Beirut, was interviewed by Sky News Arabia TV (UAE) amid the wreckage at the scene of the August 4, 2020 explosion in the Port of Beirut. Governor Abboud, who began to cry, said that the scene was reminiscent of the aftermath of the nuclear attacks in Hiroshima and Nagasaki. He said that this is a national catastrophe and that he does not know how Lebanon will emerge from it considering the difficult times it is suffering. Governor Abboud started to cry, and he called upon the Lebanese people to unite, saying: “We are strong, and we should stay strong.”