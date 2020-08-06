Tel Aviv lights up municipality building in message of solidarity to Lebanon

The Tel Aviv municipality on Rabin square, is lit up with the Lebanese flag, in solidarity with the victims who were killed in the Beirut explosion, on August 5, 2020. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90 *** Local Caption *** ???? ???? ?? ???? ????? ????? ??? ?????

The Tel Aviv Municipality building was lit up with a Lebanese flag on Wednesday in solidarity with the people of Lebanon following the massive explosion at the Beirut port on Tuesday which has left at least 135 people dead and 5,000 injured, and hundreds of thousands homeless.

“Tonight, we will be lighting up the Municipality with the Lebanese flag. Humanity comes before any conflict, and our hearts are with the people of Lebanon following the terrible disaster that has fallen upon them,” tweeted Tel Aviv Mayor Ron Huldai on Wednesday.

Also on Wednesday, Israel’s Foreign Ministry posted a video on its official Facebook page of Israelis sharing messages of support and solidarity with the people of Lebanon, accompanied by the text: “We wish those affected by the explosion a quick recovery.”

Israel has extended humanitarian and medical aid to Lebanon humanitarian aid following the catastrophe, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu instructed National Security Council head Meir Ben-Shabbat to speak with U.N. envoy Nickolay Mladenov to determine additional ways in which Israel can help.