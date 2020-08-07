DEUTERONOMY 1:1

Sefer Devarim contains Moshe’s farewell speeches to the People of Israel. They are camped on the banks of the Jordan River, finally ready to cross over and inherit the land that Hashem promised to their forefathers. Since Moshe is not allowed to enter the land, he takes this opportunity to impart to them the thoughts, laws and ideas that he wants them to consider as they prepare for their entry into the land. Moshe makes sure to speak to the entire nation, as the Land of Israel belongs to everyone. Young and old, rich and poor — everyone can find his or her place in this special land.