PA Leader Declares: “We Are Planning a Third Intifada”

A Palestinian protester throws a molotov cocktail during clashes with Israeli soldiers in the Palestinian village of Al-Ram, near Ramallah.(Photo: Issam Rimawi/Flash90)

Palestinian Media Watch (PMW) reported that Wasel Abu Yusuf, an Executive Committee member of the Palestinian Liberation Organization (PLO or Fatah in Arabic), stated in an interview on Palestinian television on July 28 that his organization is planning a “comprehensive intifada.” The PLO, originally a terrorist organization headed by Yasser Arafat, is now the ruling party in the Palestinian Authority headed by PA President Mahmoud Abbas.

Official PA TV host: “The statement issued after the [PLO – Fatah] meeting, spoke about ‘developing and implementing coordination on the ground between all the political forces, popular committees, institutions, and activists of the resistance, and working to establish a united national front for popular resistance resulting in a comprehensive intifada.’ I am quoting from the statement…”

PLO Executive Committee member Wasel Abu Yusuf: “We cannot agree to [Israel] establishing facts on the ground…”

Host: “A comprehensive intifada as part of the non-violent popular uprising? Peaceful. A non-violent Intifada.”

Wasel Abu Yusuf: “No. Of course [it will be] a comprehensive intifada, a national rebellion, and everything connected to ending this criminal occupation… This is something necessary, and actually this is all being developed. The first Intifada and the second Intifada achieved a lot for the Palestinian cause…”

It should be noted that 277 Israelis were killed in the First Intifada. 1,962 Palestinians were killed in the First Intifada: 1,603 were killed by Israeli security forces and an additional 359 Palestinians were killed by other Palestinians. 1,137 Israelis and an estimated 3,000 Palestinians were killed in the Second Intifada from September 2000 – 2005. Another 8,341 Israelis were wounded during this period.

Host: “The international community that still is calling for dialogue and negotiation as a path to resolution – do you think it will accept a new Palestinian intifada in 2020, 2021, or 2022? …”

Wasel Abu Yusuf: “Of course. … When we talk about intifada we are talking about the way to escalate the situation.”

Later, Abu Yusuf added:

Abu Yusuf: “When the Palestinian people set out on its first Intifada in response to an attempt to erase the Palestinian cause, and also when it set out on its second Intifada in response to the attempt to harm Jerusalem as the capital of the State of Palestine, and when eternal Martyr President Yasser Arafat at Camp David 2 rejected the harming of the Palestinian refugees’ right of return – the Palestinian leadership is currently acting based on this.”