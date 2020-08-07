Hours Before Beirut Explosion: UN Called to Disarm Hezbollah

In a report prepared earlier this week, UN Secretary-General António Guterres called on the Lebanese government to disarm the terrorist group Hezbollah. The report will be presented to the United Nations Security Council next Tuesday.

“The maintenance of unauthorized weapons outside State control by Hezbollah and other non-State armed groups represents a persistent violation of resolution 1701 (2006) and is of serious concern,” wrote Guterres in a report that was posted on the UN website earlier this week, prior to the Beirut explosion. “I call upon the Government of Lebanon to take all actions necessary to ensure the full implementation of the relevant provisions of the Taif Accords and of resolutions 1559 (2004) and 1680 (2006), which require the disarmament of all armed groups in Lebanon so that there will be no weapons or authority in Lebanon other than those of the Lebanese State,” Guterres said.

“The freedom of movement of UNIFIL in its entire area of operations, including along the full length of the Blue Line, remains critical. The ability of UNIFIL to conduct patrols and activities independently has to be upheld in accordance with the mission’s mandate,” Guterres maintained.

This is one of three reports that Guterres submits annually to the UNSC on UNIFIL. This one comes in advance of the anticipated annual vote, on August 28, to renew the mandate of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon.