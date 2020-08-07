The IDF Goes to War against Coronavirus

Aug 7, 2020

(YouTube)

The IDF has just established a new Coronavirus Task Force in an effort to centralize the national effort against COVID-19 and stop the spread of the virus. The task force will be led by the IDF Home Front Command and other units in the IDF, alongside the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Health, and various Israeli security forces and local authorities.