IDF Responds to Wave of Explosive Balloons from Gaza

An Israeli firefighter works to extinguish a blaze caused by an incendiary device sent from Gaza into southern Israel on June 27, 2019. Credit: Israel Fire and Rescue Services.

The Israel Defense Forces said it bombed a Hamas site in the Gaza Strip on Thursday night following balloons containing suspected explosives and incendiary devices launched over the border into southern Israel earlier that day.

The IDF said the strike targeted “underground infrastructure belonging to the Hamas terror group in the northern Gaza Strip.”

“The attack was carried out in response to the launching of incendiary balloons from the territory of the Gaza Strip into Israeli territory throughout the day,” said the IDF in a statement.

On Twitter, Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz warned terror groups in Gaza that the Jewish state will defend itself without reservation.