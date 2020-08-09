Budget Dispute Threatens Coalition Government

The first government conference of the new Israeli unity government, headed by Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Blue and White party leader Benny Gantz at the Knesset, May 17, 2020. Photo by Alex Kolomoisky/POOL

In the most blatant sign so far of confrontation within the current Israeli government, differences between the two major coalition partners have caused the cancellation of Sunday’s weekly Cabinet meeting.

According to the Likud, the meeting was cancelled due to a disagreement with Blue and White on a multi-billion dollar economic aid program.

“The cabinet will not convene … due to Blue and White’s refusal to include on the agenda a governmental NIS 8.5 billion [$2.5 billion] economic aid program of the prime minister [Benjamin Netanyahu] and finance minister [Israel Katz, also of the Likud] to grapple with the coronavirus crisis,” said a Likud statement released on Saturday.

However, the larger issue appears to be the overall state budget bill; Blue and White is accusing the Likud of violating a coalition agreement stipulating that the budget would include 2021 as well as 2020. Citing the coronavirus crisis, which erupted after the coalition government was inaugurated on May 17, Netanyahu has been pushing for a one-year budget, which would effectively cover only the last quarter of the year.