Torah Codes: Beirut Explosion was “Pillar of Fire and Smoke” Protecting Israel

Two explosions at the Port of Beirut on Tuesday resulted in at least 158 deaths, 6,000 injuries, $10–15 billion in property damage and an estimated 300,000 people made homeless. Less than one hour after the blast, Hezbollah announced it was dues top 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate fertilizer that had been stored in a portside warehouse for over six years but experts are questioning that as being inconsistent with the nature of the blast and with other facts of the event.

The Lebanese government declared a two-week state of emergency but the country was in the throes of economic crisis even before the blast with he government defaulting on debt, the pound plunging, and a poverty rate that had risen past 50%. In addition, the COVID-19 pandemic had overwhelmed many of the country’s hospitals. To make matters worse, destroyed grain silos at the port had contained up to 85% of the wheat in the city.

Rabbi Matityahu Glazerson, an expert in Bible codes, he used software to find hidden clues in equidistant letters in the Torah referring to the catastrophe in Beirut. He described his findings in a video. Remarkably, he found a table centered around the verse describing the pillar of smoke and fire that protected the Children of Israel in the desert.

At the morning watch, Hashem looked down upon the Egyptian army from a pillar of fire and cloud, and threw the Egyptian army into panic. Exodus 14:24

The table included the Hebrew year, 5780, and the name ‘Lebanon.’ It also included the word ‘Hezbollah’ and ‘Amalek’, symbolizing a deep spiritual connection between the terrorist organization and the eternal enemy of Israel.

“Anyone who wants to wipe out Israel physically and spiritually is rooted in the Amalekites,” Rabbi Glazerson said. “There were more than 100,000 missiles in Lebanon aimed at Israel. Unfortunately, whoever was in charge there allowed them to do it.”

At the top of the table was the simple word ‘Punishment’ (עונש, onesh).

“Someone who does not protest against evil also gets punished,” Rabbi Glazerson said.

The rabbi then noted that at the center of the table was the key to unlocking God’s protection.

The Israelites did so; just as Hashem had commanded Moshe, so they did. Exodus 39:32

“Israel should realize that the only solution for dealing with its enemies, with Amalek, is to do as God commanded,” Rabbi Glazerson said.