ISAIAH 6:1

Yeshayahu sees Hashem sitting on His heavenly throne, with the base of the throne filling the Temple. Though He dwells on high, God is still intimately involved in this world, the manifestation of his presence emanating from the Beit Hamikdash. Rabbi Abraham Isaac Kook expressed a similar idea in the 1920’s, when he wrote that the State of Israel will be an ideal state which will be “the pedestal of God’s throne in this world, whose aim is that the Lord be acknowledged as one and His name as one.”