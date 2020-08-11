Miracle in Sedot Michah: Drowned Baby Brought Back to Life

On Tuesday morning, United Hatzalah volunteers were dispatched to a private pool at a vacation home in Sedot Michah where a two-year-old boy had drowned. The volunteers who arrived performed CPR on the child.

United Hatzalah volunteer EMT Yosef Rimmel who was one of the first responders at the scene relayed: “Family members pulled the child from the water after he had drowned. He was unconscious, was not breathing and had no pulse. Together with other first responders who arrived, I performed CPR on the child in an effort to resuscitate him.”

The child was in critical condition as first responders worked tirelessly to save him. Volunteer EMT Meir Pearl, who also was one of the first responders at the scene relayed: “We performed a lengthy CPR on the child and miraculously, after our efforts, the child regained a pulse and began to breathe on his own. He was transported to Hadassah Ein Kerem Medical Center via helicopter in serious but stable condition. This truly was a miracle.”