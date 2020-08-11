Israeli Volunteers Instead of Evangelical Farmers

Dozens of Israeli volunteers from Habithonistim – Protectors of Israel organization of IDF reservist officers, lent a hand to farmers at the Har Bracha Winery vineyard in Samaria, filling in for evangelical volunteers from Hayovel who were prevented from coming to the Holy land because of pandemic travel restrictions.
