Media and UN Lie: Accuse Israel of Demolishing Coronavirus Center in Hebron

The United Nations took up the cry by left-wing media accusing Israel of demolishing a structure used as a quarantine center for people suspected of having the virus in the holy city of Hebron but there were two problems with the claim: the location was in Area C, designated as Israel controlled by the Oslo Accords, and the site was being developed as a private car dealership.

Al Jazeera reported on the demolition, quoting Nickolay Mladenov, the UN’s special envoy for the Middle East.

“Regrettably, the situation on the ground is rapidly being affected by the dramatic increase in COVID-19 cases in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, and in Israel,” Mladenov told the UN Security Council.

This claim was repeated by Haaretz, a left-wing extremist Israeli media, the Turkish Andalou Agency,the Middle East Monitor, and many others.

Khaled Abu Tameh reported in the J-Post that Civil Administration inspectors first noticed the structure on July 12, issued an order banning the continuation of the work which the owner of the soon-to-be car dealership ignored. Workers at the site told the inspectors they were building a showroom for a car dealer who lived in Hebron.

As stated, the proposed site was in Area C, conquered by Israel in the 1967 Six-Day War and which has been under Israeli civil rule since the Palestinians signed the Oslo Accords in 1993. The PA rejected the Oslo Accords last summer and have been building in Area C without building permits.

On July 21, the Civil Administration bulldozers demolished the illegally built structure. The car dealer informed the Hebron Municipality that he decided to donate the illegally built structure to the municipality for “public services.”

“Contrary to the false claims, this was not a center for coronavirus testing,” a Civil Administration spokesman told The Jerusalem Post. “Also, it was not a health clinic. That’s a total lie.”

PA Ministry of Health officials told the Post that they were unaware of plans to build a coronavirus center in Hebron.