Jewish Singer Creates New Song Praising Trump

Jewish music superstar Yaakov Shwekey performed a song praising President Trump sung to the tune of Shwekey’s “We Are a Miracle”. The name of the new song, appropriately enough, is “We Love America”.



The lyrics are:

A nation so diverse,

Yet united at its core,

Freedom opportunity

Allowing us to soar,

Its been four great years

Four GREAT years

And you know don’t you really know

You’ve been heaven-sent, Mr President

To stand strong,

The glory of our history,

Our flag its flying high,

The promise of our future,

We raise our voices high

Its been four great years

Four GREAT years

And you know don’t you really know

You’ve been heaven-sent, Mr President

To stand strong,

We love America

We love America

May Gd, hear our prayer, sing it loud and clear

Cause we love America,

–

It doesn’t matter where,

and it doesn’t matter when,

You’ve got this country in your heart

To make it great again,

Give us four more years

Four MORE years

Cause you know don’t you really know

You’ve been heaven-sent, Mr President

To stand strong,

–

We love America

We love America

May Gd, hear our prayer, sing it loud and clear

Cause we love America,

Every day you fight a battle,

On the news they try to hide,

Your victories, your accomplishments,

The way you lead with pride

But truth is always stronger, so join us as we sing our song…

We love America