Jewish Singer Creates New Song Praising Trump

Jewish music superstar Yaakov Shwekey performed a song praising President Trump sung to the tune of Shwekey’s “We Are a Miracle”. The name of the new song, appropriately enough, is “We Love America”.
The lyrics are:
A nation so diverse,
Yet united at its core,
Freedom opportunity
Allowing us to soar,
Its been four great years
Four GREAT years
And you know don’t you really know
You’ve been heaven-sent, Mr President
To stand strong,
The glory of our history,
Our flag its flying high,
The promise of our future,
We raise our voices high
Its been four great years
Four GREAT years
And you know don’t you really know
You’ve been heaven-sent, Mr President
To stand strong,
We love America
We love America
May Gd, hear our prayer, sing it loud and clear
Cause we love America,
–
It doesn’t matter where,
and it doesn’t matter when,
You’ve got this country in your heart
To make it great again,
Give us four more years
Four MORE years
Cause you know don’t you really know
You’ve been heaven-sent, Mr President
To stand strong,
–
We love America
We love America
May Gd, hear our prayer, sing it loud and clear
Cause we love America,
Every day you fight a battle,
On the news they try to hide,
Your victories, your accomplishments,
The way you lead with pride
But truth is always stronger, so join us as we sing our song…
We love America