Top Bomb Expert on Beirut Blast: It was Explosives Storage Facility, not Nitrate

“I don’t think there was that amount of ammonium nitrate [2,750 tons] in the port of Beirut, or that there was a fireworks depot. Judging from the videos, it seems more like an explosion of an armament warehouse,” Coppe said.

Coppe then explains the holes in the ammonium nitrate theory saying: “First, the quantity: 2,700 tons would mean that someone built an Olympic size swimming pool and filled it with that substance,”

“From those photos it seems that it was far less Nitroprill in the warehouse than 2,750 tons. Conditions are typical for bag/bulk material storage in many places in the world. Wouldn’t be surprised that for six to seven years there, large quantity disappeared (stolen).”

Coppe added that: “The warehouse was over 100 meters long. It is not impossible that it contained those quantities & some documents seem to prove that the material was there for years… there should have been a catalyst, because otherwise it wouldn’t all have exploded together.”

Coppe also pointed out that when ammonium nitrate explodes, the color is yellow which was not the case in the Beirut blast saying: “And then the ammonium nitrate, when it detonates, generates an unmistakable yellow cloud,” Coppe explains. In the Beirut blast, we clearly witnessed a brick orange/dark red cloud.”