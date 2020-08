BIN Publisher, Rabbi Tuly Weisz, BIN video-reporter Joshua Wander, and features article writer Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz analyze the groundbreaking US-brokered agreement between Israel and the United Arab Emirates. The agreement opened the floodgates as other Arab nations line up to befriend Israel. But in addition to the political implications, the agreement can be described as a meeting of Ishmael and Jacob having prophetic implications.