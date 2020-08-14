Torah Codes Reveal that Peace Between Israel And UAE Fulfills Ancient Biblical Prophecy

Mere hours after the newly-minted peace agreement between Israel and the United Arab Emirates was announced, Bible Codes expert Rabbi Mattityahu Glazerson turned to the text of the Bible to see what secrets are hidden there.

He located what he called “the best appearance” of the Hebrew word ichud which means unity and the Hebrew for Emirates. “It’s unbelievable. It came once in the Torah in a significant way,” he noted.



And where did Glazerson find these Bible codes? Exactly where God told Abraham that Isaac would be born to him and Sara and that, though Ishmael (the Biblical ancestor of Arabs) would be blessed with material prosperity and large populations, God’s covenant would remain eternally with the descendants of Isaac (the Jewish nation).

Hashem said, “Nevertheless, Sara your wife shall bear you a son, and you shall name him Yitzchak; and I will maintain My covenant with him as an everlasting covenant for his offspring to come. As for Ishmael, I have heeded you. I hereby bless him. I will make him fertile and exceedingly numerous. He shall be the father of twelve chieftains, and I will make of him a great nation. Genesis 17:19-20

Glazerson commented that 840, which is the numerical value of shematicha (I have heeded you), corresponds to the number of years the Arabs would have control of the Land of Israel. This word appears in the Hebrew in Genesis 17:20.



In other words, embedded in the Hebrew is a promise that God will bless Ishmael’s descendants with dominion over the Land of Israel for 840 years. We find this hint in the exact verse where God promises Abraham that, although the eternal covenant rests with Isaac and his descendants, the descendants of Ishmael will also benefit from Divine favor.



In this table, Glazerson also located the Hebrew word Islami, referring, of course, to Islam.

According to the 12th century Jewish sage, Rabbi Moses ben Maimon (more commonly known as Maimonides or the Rambam), one of the reasons why God rewarded the descendants of Ishmael is because Islam, the religion of the majority of Arabs, is a purely monotheistic religion.



He also found the code for the coming Hebrew year 5781, which corresponds to 2020-21. The new Hebrew year, known as Rosh Hashana, begins in just five weeks, at nightfall on Friday, September 18. Glazerson commented that there are “many, many indications” that the year 5781 “is the time of Messiah.”



He also located a code for the Hebrew year 5726 which corresponds to 1966, “the eve of the Six Day War,” when the descendants of Isaac regained control of Jerusalem.

Glazerson concluded his comments by referencing the Biblical incident, retold in Genesis 25:9, of Isaac and Ishmael, the two primary sons of Abraham, cooperating to bury him in Hevron, in the cave of Machpelah.

His sons Yitzchak and Ishmael buried him in the cave of Machpelah, in the field of Ephron son of Zohar the Hittite, facing Mamre, Genesis 25:9

In Jewish thought, this cooperation between the Biblical brothers is an indication that Ishmael repented in his lifetime. Notice that Isaac’s name (Yitzchak) comes first in the verse, indicating that, upon Abraham’s death, Ishmael conceded that Isaac was the true heir and that Ishmael himself was the son of a handmaid.



Glazerson noted that this is a foreshadowing of the eventual repentance of Ishmael. He concluded by suggesting that peace between Israel and the UAE is the modern-day fulfillment of this ancient prophecy.