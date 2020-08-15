DEUTERONOMY 3:25

In this verse, Moshe demonstrates his pure love for the Land of Israel. Though Hashem already forbade him from setting foot in the Promised Land, Moshe pleads with God to change His mind. The words “Let me, I pray, cross over and see the good land on the other side of the Yarden” highlight the motivation behind Moshe’s request. It is not arrogance nor a desire for power that leads to his request, as he did not ask to lead the people into Eretz Yisrael. He simply wants to see the land, to breathe its air, to experience its goodness. Though Moshe wanted desperately to enter Eretz Yisrael, he could not. A visit to the Land of Israel has never been as easy as it is today, and the love for the land espoused by Moshe inspires millions of tourists to visit Israel each year. Visitors to Israel must remember that by entering the land, they are experiencing a blessing that even Moshe was not able to achieve.