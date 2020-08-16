Biden tries to Take Credit for Israel-UAE Agreement: Fails Miserably

Columbia, South Carolina, USA - January 20, 2020: Presidential hopeful Joe Biden (D) speaks to attendees of the the 20th annual "King Day At The Dome" rally held at the S.C. Statehouse (Shutterstock)

Democratic 2020 hopeful Joe Biden tried to take partial credit for the historic normalization agreement announced Thursday by President Trump between Israel and the UAE, claiming to have laid the groundwork for the agreement.

In a written statement, Biden praised the deal, whereby Israel and the UAE would enjoy full normalization of relations. He also vowed that that both he and recently picked VP hopeful Kamala Harris would expand on the accord if they win the November election.

But the former Vice President also made an attempt to claim that both he, and former President Barack Obama, should enjoy some of the credit for the peace accord saying: “The coming together of Israel and Arab states builds on the efforts of multiple administrations to foster a broader Arab-Israeli opening, including the efforts of the Obama-Biden administration to build on the Arab Peace Initiative. I personally spent time with leaders of both Israel and UAE during our administration building the case for cooperation and broader engagement and the benefits it could deliver to both nations, and I am gratified by today’s announcement.”

Biden statement on the Israel/UAE agreement pic.twitter.com/Yf021lNO05 — Allan Smith (@akarl_smith) August 13, 2020

Breitbat’s Joe Pollak responded saying that the Obama-Biden administration had the opposite affect noting their unprecedented hostility to Israel.

Pollak also points out the Iran nuclear deal, which enabled “Iran to become a nuclear power after a decade or so, and did nothing to stop Iran from threatening the Sunni Arab states.” The ramifications of the deal was a loss of leverage “with the Sunni Arab states as a result. To the extent Israel and the UAE moved closer during the Obama-Biden administration, that was because the U.S. allowed the Iranian regime to become a greater threat to both” he added.

Lauding Trump’s damage control, Pollack noted how President Trump’s administration “reversed the Obama-Biden administration’s anti-Israel policies and withdrew from the Iran deal, building a new regional alliance that united the Sunni Arab states against Iran — and that made room for Israel.”