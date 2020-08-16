Muslims Put Broken Glass on Temple Mount where Jews Walk Barefoot

In the days to come, The Mount of Hashem‘s House Shall stand firm above the mountains And tower above the hills; And all the nations Shall gaze on it with joy. Isaiah 2:2 (The Israel BibleTM)

Rabbi Jeremy Gimpel is arrested by Israeli police on the Temple Mount while attempting to pray, July 19, 2017. (Screenshot)

As it is forbidden for Jews to walk with leather shoes on the Temple Mount, many take the prohibition to the extreme and walk barefoot. And so, the Muslim Wakf has placed glass in the path that the Jewish pilgrims walk in to try to cut their feet as they make the holy pilgrimage.