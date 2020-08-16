Muslims Put Broken Glass on Temple Mount where Jews Walk Barefoot

As it is forbidden for Jews to walk with leather shoes on the Temple Mount, many take the prohibition to the extreme and walk barefoot. And so, the Muslim Wakf has placed glass in the path that the Jewish pilgrims walk in to try to cut their feet as they make the holy pilgrimage.

שימו לב לנוהל שמתחיל להיות קבוע בהר הבית.מוסלמים מפזרים זכוכיות(שימו לב למרחקים)במסלול ההליכה של היהודים על מנת לפצוע את העולים שמגיעים יחפים. pic.twitter.com/zdldCNQmb4 — סטודנטים למען הר הבית (@templemountstud) August 16, 2020