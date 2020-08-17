Trump Administration Humiliates Biden after Trying to take Credit for Israel-UAE Peace Deal

On Sunday, Breaking Israel News reported that Democratic 2020 hopeful Joe Biden tried to take partial credit for the historic normalization agreement announced Thursday by President Trump between Israel and the UAE, claiming to have laid the groundwork for the agreement.

In a written statement, Biden praised the deal, whereby Israel and the UAE would enjoy full normalization of relations but he also vowed that both he and recently picked VP hopeful Kamala Harris would expand on the accord if they win the November election.

The former Vice President also made an attempt to claim that both he, and former President Barack Obama, should enjoy some of the credit for the peace accord saying: “The coming together of Israel and Arab states builds on the efforts of multiple administrations to foster a broader Arab-Israeli opening, including the efforts of the Obama-Biden administration to build on the Arab Peace Initiative. I personally spent time with leaders of both Israel and UAE during our administration building the case for cooperation and broader engagement and the benefits it could deliver to both nations, and I am gratified by today’s announcement.”

But upon hearing of this statement, Trump’s Israel envoy David Friedman told Breitbart that if Biden deserved credit, it was only because the Obama-Biden administration was so hostile to Jerusalem and Dubai which inspired them to work together.

“I think the credit that he [Biden] deserves is he was — they were so bad and so hostile to both Israel and the Emirates that it caused both of them to commiserate a little bit, which was something that we were able to take advantage of when the president [Trump] took office,” Friedman said.

“So, to that extent, I think the Obama policy was so terrible that it probably created more of a commonality of interest between Israel and the Emirates” he added.