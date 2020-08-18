Health Ministry Admits: Cause of Deaths Listed as Covid may not be from Covid

Chevra Kadisha workers wearing protective clothes, carry the body of a patient died from complications of Coronavirus (COVID-19) infection, at the Shamgar Funeral Home in Jerusalem on March 29, 2020. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90

As inflating corona-related deaths is a known problem throughout the United States, the phenomenon seems to have found it’s way into Israel as well.

Israel’s Health Ministry Spokesman Eyal Basson recently admitted that: “any COVID-19 positive patient who has died during his hospitalization will likely be reported as a COVID-19 death.”

He seemingly justified the procedure by laying responsibility on the World Health Organization saying: “The cause of death for anyone in Israel is determined by the practitioner in charge according to the WHO guidelines.”

Furthermore, even patients who tested positive, but then recover from the virus and die from an unrelated cause will also be listed as a covid-related death.

However the spokesman did not express any opinion regarding less conventional treatments for covid like hydroxychloroquine, Basson explained that the ministry provides its doctors with medical autonomy.

And although doctors are allowed to prescribe hydroxychloroquine which is also relatively inexpensive, Dr David Matar told Arutz 7 that treatments like hydroxy aren’t covered by the government insurance for covid as they are for other viruses like lupus and malaria saying: “Any medical doctor can write a private prescription for hydroxychloroquine and zinc; both are not expensive. However, the Health Ministry does not permit subsidized prescriptions for these drugs as treatment for COVID-19 – only for lupus, rheumatoid arthritis, or malaria prophylaxis.”

Former chairman of the health ministry Dr. Yoram Lass blasted the Health Ministry’s method of recording corona deaths calling the corona-body count “erroneous.”

“There is no ‘excess mortality’ in Israel. No plague. As a rule, the ‘dead because of covid’ did not die from covid.”