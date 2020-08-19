Sudan Waits in Line to Make Peace with Israel

Israel and Sudan appear close to a peace agreement, following last week’s normalization deal between Israel and the United Arab Emirates.

Sudanese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Haidar Badawi Sadiq told Sky News Arabia, as reported in The National, that Sudan looks forward to such an agreement with the Jewish state based on the “highest interests of national security and of Sudan,” and that “there is no reason to continue hostility between Sudan and Israel.”

On Tuesday, Sadiq praised the UAE’s move last week to normalize ties with Israel in exchange for a freeze on the application of sovereignty in the West Bank.

In a statement, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said, “We will do all that’s needed to turn this vision into a reality.”

Sudan, which is an Arab-Muslim-majority country that borders Egypt to the south, has long been viewed as a hostile nation towards the Jewish state. It is also a U.S.-designated state sponsor of terrorism. However, Sudan has been seeking to improve its international standing and remove itself from the sponsors of terrorism list. Earlier this year, Netanyahu met with Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, the country’s transitional leader.

In a conference call with reporters on Monday, Jared Kushner, senior advisor and presidential son-in-law to U.S. President Donald Trump, said, “We’re very close to a lot of breakthroughs from the region.”