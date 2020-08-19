Israel and Emirates Exchange Blessings of Peace via Social Media

In lieu of the agreement forged between Israel and the UAE, citizens from both countries have demonstrated messages of peace, love and reconciliation from one to another.

In the below video, Jerusalemite A.Y. Katsof sends blessings from Jerusalem, Israel’s capital “for 3000 years since king Solomon the son of King David.” Katsof adds that “King Solomon said: “Better a close neighbor than a far brother.”

From the UAE came messages like this young lady who honored the agreement by playing the Israeli national anthem – Hatikvah

الطفلة صالحة من دبي تعزف النشيد الوطني الاسرائيلي ” هتيكڤا – الامل” 🇮🇱🇦🇪 pic.twitter.com/RgsSbnQgKS — לורינה ח’טיב|Lorena Khateeb|لورينا خطيب (@kh_lorena) August 18, 2020

Others invited Israelis to enjoy a ride through the desert upon their arrival: