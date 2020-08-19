DNC 2020: Jew Hater Linda Sarsour calls Democrats “Our Party”

Former Women’s March leader and Bernie Sanders surrogate Linda Sarsour was featured on Tuesday at the Democratic National Convention’s Muslim Delegates Assembly, despite her history of anti-Semitism and anti-Zionism, support for female genital mutilation and other bigotry.

This is NUTS. The @DNC allowed the hateful anti – Semite Linda Sarsour to speak at their convention. This is who today’s Democrats are – the party of Anti – Semitism.pic.twitter.com/wBaLIjeTD0 — Boris Epshteyn (@BorisEP) August 18, 2020

In her address, Sarsour said “the Democratic Party is not perfect, but it is absolutely our party in this moment.”

Thee Democratic National Convention did not respond to a request for comment.

Biden campaign spokesperson Andrew Bates told CNN, “Joe Biden has been a strong supporter of Israel and a vehement opponent of anti-Semitism his entire life, and he obviously condemns her views and opposes BDS, as does the Democratic platform.”