Ancient species of grapes used in First Temple have just been Revived in Hebron

The sun rises over Jewish vineyards in Samaria, the historical and Biblical central region of the ancient Land of Israel. (Credit: Seth Aronstam/Israel365 calendar)

The wine used 3,000 years ago in the Temple service was made from a rare species of grape that no longer exists…until now, That’s because one farmer nestled in the vineyards near the ancient city of Hebron is recreating that particular species of grape which could be used for the third Temple.

The grapes – Gurdali and Chardali are two species of grapes mentioned in the Talmud. Those two species of grapes are indigenous to the Hebron area according to the site’s vinter, Amichai Ariel, King David originally discovered the grapes in Hebron and the vineyard that he is reviving them is in the adjacent town of Kiryat Arba.

The name of Chevron was formerly Kiryat Arba: [Arba] was the great man among the Anakites. And the land had rest from war. (Joshua 14:15)

Ariel has managed to vintage a white wine from the Chardali grapes however he would like to make it a dry wine.

Below is the full interview with Amichai Ariel: