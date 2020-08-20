Democrats call for Establishing Jihadist Country inside Israel

San Francisco, CA - August 23, 2019: Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi, speaking at the Democratic National Convention Summer Meeting in San Francisco, California. (Shutterstock)

Democratic National Committee members approved the party’s platform on Tuesday at the virtual Democratic National Convention.

The Democratic platform includes language that expresses support for the U.S.-Israel relationship, a pledge to maintain security funding for Israel and backing for a two-state solution “that ensures Israel’s future as a Jewish and democratic state with recognized borders and upholds the right of Palestinians to live in freedom and security in a viable state of their own.”

Regarding the status of Jerusalem, the platform states: “We believe that while Jerusalem is a matter for final-status negotiations, it should remain the capital of Israel, an undivided city accessible to people of all faiths.”

This reflects the stance of 2020 Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, that the U.S. embassy, which U.S. President Donald Trump moved from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem in May 2018, five months after recognizing Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, should remain in place.

It also expresses opposition to “any effort to unfairly single out and delegitimize Israel, including at the United Nations or through the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions [BDS] movement, while protecting the constitutional right of our citizens to free speech.”