FBI tweets Cryptic Anti-Semitic Message: ‘Protocols of Elder of Zion’

An official FBI Twitter account came under fire after posting a link to a 139-page selection of the bureau’s files on “The Protocols of the Elders of Zion,” the notorious anti-Semitic early 20th century manifesto that accuses Jews of secret world domination.

The FBI Records Vault tweeted it on Wednesday without any sort of context. Some Twitter users considered it to be promoting the message of the “Protocols.” But, the Twitter account often tweets declassified archival FBI documents.

Following heavy criticism, the FBI seemingly blamed the tweet on an “automated process” adding that they “regret that this release may have inadvertently caused distress.”

“Earlier today FOIA materials were posted to the FBI’s Vault and FOIA Twitter account via an automated process without further outlining the context of the documents. We regret that this release may have inadvertently caused distress among the communities we serve.”