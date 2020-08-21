By the Numbers:12 Rockets Fired at Israel, 1 House in Sderot Hit, 32 Explosive Balloons Intercepted, 42 fires, 3 IDF Airstrikes

For it was Hashem‘s doing to stiffen their hearts to give battle to Yisrael, in order that they might be proscribed without quarter and wiped out, as Hashem had commanded Moshe. Joshua 11:20 (The Israel BibleTM)

by | Aug 21, 2020 | Terror Watch

Remains of rockets and mortars fired on Sderot from Gaza. (Credit: Andrew McIntire/TPS)

IDF warplanes carried out three waves of airstrikes early Friday in response to an overnight barrage of rockets fired at southern Israel from Gaza.


A total of 12 rockets were fired at Israel overnight from Gaza. Two rockets failed to reach Israel and three were shot down by the Iron Dome system. A home in the town of Sderot sustained considerable damage to the terrorist attack.

The Magen David Adom rescue service said three people were treated for shell shock and another woman suffered light injuries sustained while running to a bomb shelter.

The IDF responded by carrying out three airstrikes, at least one of which targeted a cement factory used to make material for the terrorist tunnel infrastructure in Gaza. Another airstrike targeted a site where rockets are produced.

Gazan sources reported that at least one person was injured in the IDF attacks.

The night of rocket attacks follows a long day in which at least 32 balloons carried incendiary and explosive devices into Israel.  The Fire and Rescue Service reported that at least  at least 42 fires resulted from aerial incendiary attacks. These attacks have intensified in recent weeks, leading to the deployment of a new laser device that explodes the balloons in flight.