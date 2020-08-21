By the Numbers:12 Rockets Fired at Israel, 1 House in Sderot Hit, 32 Explosive Balloons Intercepted, 42 fires, 3 IDF Airstrikes

Remains of rockets and mortars fired on Sderot from Gaza. (Credit: Andrew McIntire/TPS)

IDF warplanes carried out three waves of airstrikes early Friday in response to an overnight barrage of rockets fired at southern Israel from Gaza.

From the impact in Sderot, serious damaged caused. pic.twitter.com/LyyzfSOa98 — Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian (@manniefabian) August 21, 2020

מזירת הפגיעה בשדרות. לא ברור האם מדובר בפגיעת קסאם או רסיסי יירוט (קרדיט לא ידוע) pic.twitter.com/kvK3xoykPW — מנדי ריזל (@mendi_rizel) August 21, 2020



A total of 12 rockets were fired at Israel overnight from Gaza. Two rockets failed to reach Israel and three were shot down by the Iron Dome system. A home in the town of Sderot sustained considerable damage to the terrorist attack.

In the 3rd rocket attack of the night, terrorists in Gaza launched 7 rockets at civilians in southern Israel. 6 of the 7 rockets were intercepted by the Iron Dome mid-air. In response, we struck Hamas military targets in Gaza, including underground terror infrastructure. — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) August 21, 2020

The Magen David Adom rescue service said three people were treated for shell shock and another woman suffered light injuries sustained while running to a bomb shelter.

The IDF responded by carrying out three airstrikes, at least one of which targeted a cement factory used to make material for the terrorist tunnel infrastructure in Gaza. Another airstrike targeted a site where rockets are produced.

After a series of rockets were fired at Israel from Gaza earlier tonight, our Air Force just struck a Hamas military compound used for rocket ammunition manufacturing in Gaza in response. We hold Hamas responsible for all terror activity emanating from Gaza. — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) August 20, 2020

Gazan sources reported that at least one person was injured in the IDF attacks.

The night of rocket attacks follows a long day in which at least 32 balloons carried incendiary and explosive devices into Israel. The Fire and Rescue Service reported that at least at least 42 fires resulted from aerial incendiary attacks. These attacks have intensified in recent weeks, leading to the deployment of a new laser device that explodes the balloons in flight.

Video of the Lahav Or laser system in use against the Gaza explosive balloons. Police say they managed to intercept 32 balloons yesterday, with a 90% success rate. pic.twitter.com/KVs9zHwiN6 — Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian (@manniefabian) August 20, 2020