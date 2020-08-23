A Minute of your Time can Change a Life

Do you have an aging relative? If you do, you might already know how they can suddenly find their own homes to be an obstacle course. As their health declines and their needs grow, it’s important to make changes around the home so they can continue to take care of themselves and maintain their vitality.

Recently, we have had a growing number of Holocaust Survivors reaching out to us in tears that their homes have become a nightmare to live in. They are unable to make food, use the restroom, or any of the most basic acts of self-care. But because so many survivors in Israel are living below the poverty line, even the simplest renovation is an impossible expense…

These poor survivors are desperate for help. That’s why this issue is being raised with you today.

Here at Israel365, we have a special program committed to fixing their homes funded by generous donors from around the world. Whether it’s by adding a wheelchair ramp, installing a hospital bed, or completely redoing a bathroom to make it accessible, each job we do restores the vitality and dignity of a survivor. Every case is unique, and we put alot of effort into making sure that nothing is overlooked.

Today, with survivors confined to their homes due to COVID-19, it is even more important to ensure that their living situation is bearable.

That’s why I need your help today – so that we can continue to fund these important renovations. Holocaust survivors have suffered enough. Every renovation we do literally restores a survivor with access to his own home and removes the helplessness from his heart.

Will you help renovate a survivors home? It only takes a minute of your time to significantly better their quality of life.

Please click the link below to make a donation and end the suffering for a survivor

https://donate.israel365.com/holocaust-survivors-renovations/