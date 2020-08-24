NASA discovers ‘Dent’ in Global Magnetic Field: ‘Presage of Nibiru’ says Expert

NASA is watching helplessly as a major weirdness develops in the Earth’s magnetic fields they announced last week` that a weak spot in the global magnetic field is growing. Described by NASA as a dent in the magnetic field surrounding the Earth, the South Atlantic Anomaly (SAA), is an area between South America and southwest Africa where the Van Allen radiation belt surrounding the planet at a distance of about 400 miles comes closest to the Earth’s surface, dipping down to an altitude of 120 miles. This leads to an increased flux of energetic particles in this region.

The Earth’s magnetic field is not entirely understood but the primary source is believed to be caused by a swirling ocean of molten iron inside the Earth’s outer core, 1,800 miles below the ground. The movement of that mass generates electrical currents that create Earth’s magnetic field, but not necessarily uniformly.

The magnetic field protects us, acting as a shield against the solar wind which carries charged particles and radiation that flow out from the sun. The SAA is of great significance to astronomical satellites and other spacecraft that orbit the Earth at several hundred kilometers altitude; these orbits take satellites through the anomaly periodically, exposing them to several minutes of strong radiation, caused by the trapped protons in the inner Van Allen belt. When passing through the SAA, satellites can suffer short circuits and other technical malfunctions.

But the magnetic field is far more important to humans. If the magnetic field disappeared, a larger number of charged solar particles would bombard the planet, knocking out power grids and satellites and increasing human exposure to higher levels of cancer-causing ultraviolet radiation.

A study published last month suggested the SAA is not a freak event of recent times, but a recurrent magnetic event that may have affected Earth since as far back as 11 million years ago.

In 2016, researchers discovered that the SAA is drifting in a north-westerly direction. Recently, researchers were shocked to discover that the SAA is splitting in two. They also noted that the magnetic field is becoming weaker. These variations in the SAA foreshadow the flipping of the entire magnetic field. Scientists claim that this already happened, the last time being 780,000 years ago.

Practically, this would mean that magnetic compasses would no longer work and the northern and southern lights would be visible from lower latitudes. But the Biblically minded attribute a much more impactful significance to this shift in the magnetic field.

Yuval Ovadia, whose films on Nibiru have garnered hundreds of thousands of views, attributes this recent anomaly in the magnetic pole to the approach of the mega-star and its accompanying constellation. Ovadia suggested that such a pole shift will presage the arrival of Nibiru. He based this on his research into classical Jewish sources.

“Scientists would agree that a large astronomical body would create a disturbance in the magnetic field,” Ovadia told Breaking Israel News. “A star of that size would necessarily have its own magnetic field and that would exert an influence on the ferrous fluids.”

“The Midrash states that God initiated the flood in the time of Noah by moving two stars,” Ovadia explained. “This caused a shift in the poles of the world; the north became the south, dry land became oceans, and oceans dried up. Nibiru will shift the magnetic poles back to what they were before Noah. As a result, people will live much longer, for hundreds of years, as it was described in the Bible before Noah.”

Ovadia stated that the Messianic process bringing about this pre-diluvian reality is described in awe-inspiring, even fearsome terms in the Bible but the results will be quite Utopian.

“Scientists and Western culture depict earlier eras as much worse,” Ovadia said. “They try to make people believe that technology is the answer to everything, that more technology means a better life. Messiah is in the future, hopefully, the very near future. But it will have many elements of Biblical times that will be a vast improvement over what we have now; no wars, no disease or famine, and nature will be revived.”

“So they are trying to sell the public on global warming, claiming that scientists can fix it by controlling the climate,” Ovadia said. “They don’t really understand climate change and they certainly can’t control the weather. But they don’t want to talk about magnetic shift because they can’t control it and what they know about it is turning out to be wrong.”