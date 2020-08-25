Enter to Win a Luxury Condo on the Sea of Galilee while Healing Israeli Terror Victims

Avior, an organization that provides support to Israeli victims of terror has launched a new initiative that combines a charitable opportunity with a real estate opportunity.

That’s because the organization that offers both counseling, and summer camps to Israelis who have been permanently disabled from Arab terror attacks, is currently running a unique lottery offering tickets costing just $180 to win a luxury condo on the shores of the Sea of Galilee.

This means that if you purchase a lottery ticket for just $180, you will enter the chance to win this Biblically beautiful piece of real estate on the only lake in the Holy Land.

But even if you don’t win the condo, all proceeds from the ticket you purchase go directly to the Avior organization. Among the services that Avior provides include treatments and therapies for bereaved families of terror victims. The organization also assists the victim’s parents or siblings who are trying desperately to heal from the terrible trauma from the loss of a loved one.

And since some treatments and therapies are not funded by the government, Avior helps them avoid paying exorbitant amounts of money to get through the week. The charity group takes upon itself the financial burden and funds many of the treatments to the tune of thousands of shekels every month. These treatments include acupuncture, reflexology, one brain therapy, NeuroLinguistic Programming, speech therapy, therapeutic horse riding, and hydrotherapy.

The organization also provides summer camps for child orphans whose parents were killed in Arab terror attacks. This includes gifting the male orphans with Tefillin (phylacteries) and Talits on their Bar-Mitzvah.

The organization also provides summer camps for child orphans whose parents were killed in Arab terror attacks. This includes gifting the male orphans with Tefillin (phylacteries) and Talits on their Bar-Mitzvah.