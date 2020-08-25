Israel Ranked 8th Most Powerful Country in the World

US News published its ranking of the world’s most powerful countries, ranking tiny Israel behind Israel and ahead of South Korea. .

“The Power subranking is based on an equally weighted average of scores from five country attributes that related to a country’s power: a leader, economically influential, politically influential, strong international alliances and strong military,” US News explained.

This result is surprising as Israel is much less imposing in objective terms than the other countries on the list. The US is number one on the list has the world’s largest economy and military budget, spending over $649 billion on military hardware and personnel in 2018. Russia and China, numbers two and three respectively, are among the world’s top four military spenders.

Israel spent $15.9 billion on defense in 2018, or 4.3% of its GDP, a higher percentage of its GDP on military spending than the US.

“For its relatively small size, the country has played a large role in global affairs,” US News wrote. “The country has a strong economy, landmarks of significance to several religions and strained relationships with many of its Arab neighbors.”

It should be noted that on a list which measure most GDPs in the trillions of dollars, Israel, with a GDP of $370 billion, and Saudi Arabia, with a GDP of $780 billion, are the notable exceptions. With just under nine million people, Israel has by far the the smallest population of any other country on the list.

Being powerful does not mean being the ‘best’. Israel ranked twenty-ninth on that list, “based on how global perceptions define countries in terms of a number of qualitative characteristics, impressions that have the potential to drive trade, travel and investment and directly affect national economies.”

On other US News lists, Israel; ranked 24 in entrepreneurship, 44 in cultural influence, 46 in quality of life, 32 in citizenship, 28 in heritage, 32 in citizenship, 62 in business, and 69 in adventure.