Torah Codes Reveal: Soros Uses Palestinians To Serve as Angel of Darkness Against Israel

A new Torah codes video reveals the dark Biblical roots of George Soros, the billionaire funding the left-wing and the evil anti-Israel movement.

Rabbi Matityahu Glazerson, an expert in Bible codes, prepared a video, responding to requests for an explanation concerning billionaire investor George Soros.

“Unfortunately, many people really want to see if there is something in the Torah that is an indication to the person who is called George Soros,” Rabbi Glazerson said. “But the Hebrew name is Schwartz.”

“He is Jewish,” the rabbi noted. “Unfortunately he is far away from real Judaism, not keeping Torah. Unfortunately he is even joining forces which are against Torah. In fact, Amalekites are known to be those who disturb Israel from settling. They were the first ones who tried to stop us from entering the land of Israel. They started fighting with them. So definitely, anyone who helps the Palestinians and wants to get Jews to leave settlements has joined with these forces.”

The rabbi noted that Soros gives huge amounts of money to causes that oppose President Trump. As of February 2018, George Soros had a net worth of $8 billion, having donated more than $32 billion to the Open Society Foundations. Domestically, the OSF is a strong supporter of the left-wing and the Democratic Party, especially through its support of Priorities USA Action, the Democratic Party’s largest super PAC.

Soros funded millions of dollars into the Black Lives Matter movement via his Open Society Foundation, the Washington Times reported.

The OSF funds a number of anti-Israel organizations that deny the legitimacy of Israel and Jewish sovereignty, and are involved in demonization campaigns. Soros has compared Israel to Nazi Germany.

“Riots in the cities and radical muslims are also supported by Soros,” Rabbi Glazerson noted.

Rabbi Glazerson used special software to find hidden clues in equidistant letters in the Torah referring to Goerge Soros, using his birth name of George Schwartz. Surprisingly, the rabbi found clues lopcated in the Book of Genesis for both George Soros (גורג סורוס) as well as Schwartz (שורצ) all in close proximity to each other. In the center of the three names was the word Amalek (עמלק). Perhaps most significant that these clues were conatinaed in the section of the Torah dealing with the destruction of Sodom and Gomorah.

“The story is dealing with homosexuality,” Rabbi Glazerson noted. “Because of this, the story is a symbol of corruption that leads to destruction.”

The rabbi noted that homosexuality and same sex marriage is included in the liberal agenda supported by Soros. The rabbi suggested that some of the harsh judgements in the form of natural catastrophes may have been the result of the immoral poitical agenda.

“Soros, like the Amalekites, is trying to stop the Jews from settling the land properly,” Rabbi Glazerson said. “Amalek opposed Israel because he wanted to promote immorality and Jews were a reminder that Hashem (God) was still acting in the world.”

But the most surprising aspect of the chart was that in the very center, next to Amalek and surrounded by George Soros’s name was the word ‘Obama’. It is interesting to note that his entrance into the arena of presidential election was a $1 million donation to Obama’s campaign in 2012.

Interwoven into Obama’s name was the name ‘Hillary’ (הילרי). Soros donated over $5 million to Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign.

Underlining the entire graph was the word for left; ‘Hasmole’ (הסמאל). This indicated the political wing that all the elements had in common but the Hebrew word can also be pronounced HaSamael, the angel of darkness.

This shows that evil forces are really behind these things,” Rabbi Glazerson said. In an earlier interview, Rabbi Glazerson explained the connection between the left-wing and the angel of darkness.

“It is not by chance that the left-wing is named as they are,” Rabbi Glazerson said to Breaking Israel News. “In Kabbalistic (mystical) terms, the left signifies din (judgment), which is characterized by limitation, or contraction.”

The word smole (left) has a hidden connotation in Hebrew connecting it to ‘Samael’, the main archangel of death. The rabbi explained that in Kabbalah (Jewish mysticism), the letters sin (ש) and samech (ס) are interchangeable. This exchange of letters makes the word smole (שמאל) (‘left’) identical to the name Samael (סמאל).

Rabbi Glazerson said that the left-wing combines the forces of Samael with Amalek.

“Samael is the angel of Amalek. The gematria (Hebrew numerology) of Samael, 131, plus the gematria of Amalek, 240, totals 371,” Rabbi Glazerson pointed out. “This precisely equals the gematria of smole (left). The left takes its strength from both Samael and from Amalek.”

“Anything that lessens life in the world is against Torah and against Moshiach as per the contractive nature of the left side of din,” Rabbi Glazerson said. “The left-wing promotes these things, like abortion, homosexuality, and euthanasia. They condemn the IDF in its battle against groups that openly call for death. The left claims they are doing it out of love and caring, but it is really because they draw their essence from the left side.”

“This attachment to lifelessness has to be overcome for the Moshiach to come,” Rabbi Glazerson said. “The Moshiach will bring t’chiyat ha’matim, (resurrection of the dead), a miraculous increase of life.”

The rabbi noted that the chart ended in the section of the Torah describing how Sarah ordered Abraham to drive Hagar and her son, Ishmael, away. The rabbi noted that Ishmael was the forefather of the Arabs, who are allied with teh left-wing against Israel.