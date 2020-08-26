Michael Redd: Life Leadership Lessons from King David

Michael Redd has been building, developing and investing in tech-focused startups since he retired from the NBA in 2013. After twelve seasons as a professional basketball player, both in the NBA and the US Olympic team in 2008, Michael has continued a strong drive toward excellence in his focus on ventures off the court. He has recently announced his involvement with ADvantage Sports Tech Fund as a venture partner. The fund was designed to invest in 15 early-stage tech companies focused on sports, which include data analytics and athletic performance technology. Michael is also involved in SnapChat’s Yellow incubator as a mentor and investor, and developing his own venture relationships with his firm 22 Ventures.
