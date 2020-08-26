BLM Protests turn to ‘Animal Sacrifices’

A disturbing new phenomenon has appeared related to the Black Lives Matter race riots around the country: killing and displaying raccoons.

During a BLM protest in New York City, one protester in a car intentionally drove over a raccoon twice. Other protesters then beat the raccoon to death with a baseball bat.

Warning: Graphic

“James Blue”, the person who filmed the violence, attempted to justify the animal cruelty by saying that “Black lives matter” and “Only white people worry about animals.” His accounts on Facebook and Instagram have been disabled.

Another comment posted by a woman claiming to be the niece of one of the perpetrators stated, “Worry about the police killing Black people”, repeating the claim, “only white peoples worry about this.”

Strangely enough, this appears to be the second time raccoons have been sacrificed in the name of racial equality. Last month, authorities in Roseville, Minnesota were investigating a rash of incidents in which signs advocating for Black Lives Matter were vandalized. At one location, several raccoon carcasses were left near a sign that had been defaced. In another case, a raccoon was nailed to a telephone pole near a BLM sign. Police say they believe the animal was intentionally killed for this purpose. The raccoons appear to have been left by opponents of BLM.

Police made at least one arrest and had information relating to people stealing BLM signs but no information was available related to the killing of raccoons.