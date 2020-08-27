PSALMS 93:4

In Psalm 93, verse 4 discusses the voices of the water and the breaking waves of the sea, while verse 5 speaks of Hashem’s testimonies and His house. What is the relationship between the two verses? Divrei Hayamim II 2:15 relates that cedar trees were cut from Lebanon and brought to the Land of Israel by sea, to construct Shlomo’s Beit Hamikdash: “We undertake to cut down as many trees of Lebanon as you need, and deliver them to you as rafts by sea to Jaffa; you will transport them to Yerushalayim”. One interpretation of this psalm suggests that the sailors who brought the mighty cedar trees from Lebanon to build the House of God recited this psalm. As part of their route, they certainly passed the northern sea area known as Rosh Hanikra (currently on Israel’s border with Lebanon), and heard the crashing of the waves into the rock. They must have marveled at the beauty and power of the sea, and praised Hashem for giving them the merit of participating in the building of His great house.