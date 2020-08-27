Violent criminals are being released back onto the streets in cities across America. This is all thanks to district attorneys who were bought and paid for by George Soros. One America’s Pearson Sharp has more on how the radical left-wing billionaire is working to undermine our nation’s justice system.
George Soros buying District Attorneys across America
by David Sidman | News Videos, Uncategorized
