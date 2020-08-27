The IDF Relies on this Charity Organization to Bring Food to Israel’s Hungry

Established in 1778, Colel Chabad is Israel’s oldest standing charity. The IDF Home Front Command, who is tasked with assisting the civilian population during times of national crises, has teamed up with Colel Chabad to help tend to families that were forced into isolation after suspected exposure to coronavirus.

As it stands, certain cities are labelled “red” by health officials which means that they have a large number of covid patients. Those cities include Jerusalem, Beit Shemesh, Elad and the Yacha.

Since Colel Chabad has already established an efficient food distribution infrastructure for Israeli families below the poverty line, they were selected by the IDF to help provide food supplies for the families who need it.

Although the Home Front Command is in charge of Israel’s battle against the coronavirus on the ground, they also realize that Colel Chabad is the charity best equipped to handle food distribution on a mass scale. That’s because they’ve been doing it for over a century. And their success is thanks to contributions from people throughout the world who care about Israel.

They are also the only organization qualified to deal with affected communities on a daily basis and are tasked with providing food to those who are unable to leave their homes.

“We are bringing the food to them, rather than having them come to our soup kitchens or even to the local supermarket, as well as keeping the family as entertained as possible,” said Rabbi Mendy Blau, Israel Director of Colel Chabad.

The organization provides the families with crates of food for all three meals. In some cases, the recipients receive a debit card that can be used to buy groceries online. In other cases, funding is provided for the families to buy both games and books for children.

“The partnership with Colel Chabad has allowed the Jerusalem and Center District of the Home Front Command to reach more homes and audiences,” said Col. Itay Levi, Commanding Officer of the Jerusalem and Central District of the Home Front Command.

To donate to Colel Chabad and help bring food to the Israeli families who need it, click here.