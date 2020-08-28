Orthodox Rabbi Blesses RNC and Trump

Rabbi Aryeh Spero addressed the Republican National Convention on Thursday, invoking the opening prayer, blessing the president who “has stood up fearlessly against those who are corrupting the term social justice.”.Rabbi Spero is a life-long Republican and endorsed Ronald Reagan in 1979.

During his speech Wednesday night, Spero invoked “our Judeo-Christian tradition.” He also offered a prayer that exalted Trump.

“Father, we pray that this outlook in mindset, this form of government continues as has been our history, especially now, when to our horror, it is being challenged,” he said in the opening blessing. “And so we pray that God gives strength and health to our president, who has splendidly demonstrated daily determination to defend and maintain the God-given rights of our citizens as enshrined in our Constitution.”