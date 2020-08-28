Six Rockets From Gaza: IDF Hits Hamas Weapons Factory

Terrorists in Gaza fired six rockets at southern Israel at around 5 AM on Friday. According to official reports, the rockets landing in open fields, causing neither damage nor injuries. The rocket attack was allegedly in response to IAF attacks that came at 4:30 AM in retaliation for an ongoing wave of incendiary balloons launched from Gaza on Thursday causing at least 26 fires in southern Israel.

6 rockets were fired from #Gaza into #Israel earlier this morning. In response, our Air Force just struck Hamas military targets in Gaza, including a weapons manufacturing site. Hamas will bear the consequences for terror activity against Israeli civilians. — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) August 28, 2020

The IDF released a statement saying warplanes and other aircraft bombed Hamas sites including a weapons manufacturing facility. There have been no reports of Palestinian casualties in the IDF attacks.

“The IDF takes all terrorist activity against Israeli territory very seriously and is prepared and ready to act as much as necessary against attempts to harm Israeli citizens and their sovereignty,” the IDF said in a statement. “The terrorist organization Hamas bears responsibility for what is happening in and out of the Gaza Strip, and will bear the consequences of terrorist acts against Israeli citizens.”

On Monday night, four terrorists were killed and three more injured in a ‘work accident’ in the Shujai’ya section of Gaza City. Both Hamas and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terror organizations lost operatives in the explosion. According to local sources, one of the victims was a member of a “missile unit.”