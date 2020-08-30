ISAIAH 11:12

For thousands of years, Jews read these prophecies and believed them, yet wondered how and when they would actually take place. During the past century, Jews have returned to the Land of Israel from literally all parts of the earth: from Asia and Russia, Europe, North and South America, Australia and New Zealand. This section was chosen as the Haftarah portion to be read on Israel’s Independence Day, expressing the hope and belief that the founding of the State of Israel is the beginning of the fulfillment of these prophecies.