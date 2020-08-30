IfNotNow Apologizes for Condemning Synagogue Vandalism

Extreme leftist group IfNotNow retracted its calling the vandalization of a synagogue during race riots in Kenosha, Wisconsin, as “antisemitic.”

“Free Palestine” was spray‐painted on the pathway of the Beth Hillel Synagogue during this week’s violent riots after last Sunday’s shooting by a white police officer of Jacob Blake, a 29-year-old African-American man.

The American Jewish Committee and other mainstream Jewish groups denounced the vandalism tweeting, “This is antisemitism. Full stop. If you don’t understand why, you need to educate yourself. If you try to justify or explain this in any way, you are part of the problem.”

The far‐left group IfNotNow initially joined the denunciations, with a tweet calling the act “antisemitic.”

“Spraying this on a synagogue implies that all Jews and Israel are the same ‐‐ which is antisemitic ‐‐ or that all Jews support Israel (factually incorrect). Individual actions like this have no place in our movements and give the Right even more chances to smear #BlackLivesMatter” the group wrote.

After hearing from friends in and outside the movement, we’d like to do teshuvah for the ways in which our tweet’s phrasing fell short and contributed to distracting from the most urgent issues facing our country today: police violence and anti-Black racism. pic.twitter.com/wQuxhDLEzj — IfNotNow🔥 (@IfNotNowOrg) August 27, 2020

But less than 24 hours later, IfNotNow walked back their original statement following a barrage of criticism from left-wing activists.

“After hearing from friends in and outside the movement, we’d like to do teshuvah (repentance) for the ways in which our tweet’s phrasing fell short and contributed to distracting from the most urgent issues facing our country today: police violence and anti-Black racism,” it announced, attracting a barrage of sarcastic responses.