Sweden: Antisemitic Riots Erupt after Koran gets Burned

by Video Manager | Antisemitism, News Videos

He will be a wild ass of a man Genesis 16:12 (The Israel BibleTM)

Riots erupted in Malmo, Sweden after an artist burned a Koran in the name of freedom of expression. Journalist Annika Rothstein reported that rioters were chanting “Allahu Akhbar – Jews, remember the khaybar, the sword of Muhammad returns!”

 

Below is more footage of the riots:

 