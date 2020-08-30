Sweden: Antisemitic Riots Erupt after Koran gets Burned

Riots erupted in Malmo, Sweden after an artist burned a Koran in the name of freedom of expression. Journalist Annika Rothstein reported that rioters were chanting “Allahu Akhbar – Jews, remember the khaybar, the sword of Muhammad returns!”

Yesterday during the violent riots in Malmo (protesting an “artist” burning the Koran in the name of freedom of expression), Sweden, protestors were chanting “Allahu Akhbar – Jews, remember the khaybar, the sword of Muhammad returns” pic.twitter.com/VHiR3Vi644 — Annika H Rothstein (@truthandfiction) August 29, 2020

Below is more footage of the riots: